Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 4.2% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

