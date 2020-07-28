Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 14.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

