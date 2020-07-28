Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Dominion Energy worth $184,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. 99,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,934. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

