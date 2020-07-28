Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,332 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

