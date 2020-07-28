Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.98. 11,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

