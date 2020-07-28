Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,057. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

