Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.9% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 241,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.