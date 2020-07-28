Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Stratasys worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 331,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 8,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $828.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys Ltd has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $29.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

