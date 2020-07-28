Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.33 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

