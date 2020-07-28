Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $36.22 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NVS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. 31,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

