Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $94.10 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $94,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.11. 35,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.