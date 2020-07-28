Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $94.10 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $94,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.11. 35,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit