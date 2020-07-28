Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.25. 109,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.73 and its 200-day moving average is $304.77. The company has a market cap of $254.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

