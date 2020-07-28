Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 456,378 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,378 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of Macy’s worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Macy’s by 3,473.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 529,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514,532 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,128,940. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

