Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3,592.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

