Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,305 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 1,372,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,565,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

