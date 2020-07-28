Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $17.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.99. 1,889,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

