Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 54.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

