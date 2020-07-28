Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 14.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $54,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,372. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

