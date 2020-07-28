Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wheatland Advisors Inc

Wheatland Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 2.9% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,372. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

