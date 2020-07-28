Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 555,410 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.91% of National Vision worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in National Vision by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Vision by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Vision by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 8,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 2.02. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.