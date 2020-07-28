Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Meritage Homes makes up 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.14% of Meritage Homes worth $32,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. 19,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,410. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

