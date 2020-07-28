Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 13,416 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

QTS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 32,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,109. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -237.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

