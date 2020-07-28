Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Blueprint Medicines worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

