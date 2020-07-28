Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Addus Homecare worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 15,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

