Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.48 Million Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AtriCure worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,995. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

