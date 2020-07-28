Emerald Advisers LLC Has $27.39 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,309 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of Cogent Communications worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $52,629,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock worth $818,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

