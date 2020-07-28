Emerald Advisers LLC Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.55% of Planet Fitness worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. 55,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

