Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,663 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,036,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 25,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.