Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Tetra Tech worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $282,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 353,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. 84,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

