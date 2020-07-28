Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

