Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $83.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
