Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 191,188 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 191,188 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,481. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

