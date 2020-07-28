Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,854 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.57% of TriNet Group worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,282,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 193,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $3,213,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,313.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $194,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,513 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE TNET traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,301. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

