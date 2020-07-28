Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,337 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.70% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 463,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $216,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,586 shares of company stock worth $1,416,813 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRNA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 8,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

