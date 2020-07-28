Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,671 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.83% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 964,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 13,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

