Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 37,656 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,656 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.43% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.03. 5,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

