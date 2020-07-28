Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Boston Beer makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.39% of Boston Beer worth $25,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,977,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $33,106,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.43.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $27.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $841.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.29. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $838.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

