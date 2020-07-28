Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 70,895 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,895 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Generac worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2,123.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

