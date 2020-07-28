Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.15 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.53% of TopBuild worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. 11,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,221. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.36. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.91.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

