Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $34.84 Million Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.35% of Rapid7 worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

RPD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 3,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $537,499. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

