Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $40.77 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.78% of Churchill Downs worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CHDN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,263. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

