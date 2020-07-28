Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $41.23 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,444 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $105,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,880 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $556,117.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,914.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,507 shares of company stock worth $17,955,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

