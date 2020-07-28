Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the period. BellRing Brands accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,307. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

