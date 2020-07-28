Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ WTRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 30,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

