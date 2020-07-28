Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.36% of Five Below worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.