Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 689,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 688,012 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $59,547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after acquiring an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,379. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

