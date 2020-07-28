General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 156,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

