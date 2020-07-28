Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Wheatland Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Wheatland Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.1% of Wheatland Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 245,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

