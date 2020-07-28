Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 4,069 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 35,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

