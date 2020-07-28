Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 291,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

