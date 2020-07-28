Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 82,624 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

